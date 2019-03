KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested an administrative officer of a public university in Terengganu over an investigation into bribery involving RM10,500.

The 40-year-old officer has been remanded for seven days beginning today after the MACC obtained an order from the Kuala Terengganu sessions/magistrate’s court assistant registrar, Wan Aziantie Wan Ab Karim @ Isa.

The MACC arrested the officer yesterday while recording a statement on the case at the Kuala Terengganu MACC office at 5.10pm.

A MACC source said the suspect had allegedly solicited the bribe from two contractors as an inducement to select their companies for supply works at the university in 2017 and 2018. — Bernama