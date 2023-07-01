University student feared drowned in Cherating beach

KUANTAN: A university student is missing and feared drowned during an outing with his friends at Pantai Cherating near here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said police received information about the incident at about 1.45 pm.

He said the victim, Adam Ridhuan Abdul Rejab, 18, is from Sri Kembangan, Selangor. Along with 19 other friends, he had gone to the tourist spot for a picnic.

“According to the victim’s friend, the group was hit by high waves which separated them. The victim was believed to have been swept away by strong currents before going missing,” he said when contacted today.

He said a search is ongoing with assistance from the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department.

Meanwhile, in SHAH ALAM, a man drowned after the Proton Preve car he was driving plunged into a ditch near the Sabak Bernam Road Transport Department (RTD) at around 4 pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the car was believed to have been hit from behind by a Proton Saga vehicle which was carrying a couple in their 30s.

“When we arrived at the scene all three victims had been removed from their vehicles.

“The driver of the Proton Preve who was in his thirties was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene,” he said.

He was believed to have drowned, while the couple escaped injuries, Norazam said. - Bernama