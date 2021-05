KUALA LUMPUR: More than 100,000 students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) who are currently on campus are allowed to return to their homes for the Aidilfitri holidays, except for those in Sarawak.

Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement today said that the matter was decided at a special meeting held yesterday by the National Security Council (MKN).

According to the statement, they are allowed to go home in stages from May 7 to 12 while the movement of students returning to campus are on May 15 to 20.

“The movement of students in conjunction with the Aidilfitri holidays is estimated to only involve 103,994 students who are now on campus, out of a total of 1.3 million students. These students are composed of the six categories of students that were previously allowed to undergo teaching and learning sessions on campus.

“Students are given a choice of whether to return to their homes or to remain on campus during the holidays. This approval is in line with the previous relaxation given by the MKN for the education sector,” it said.

The statement said that the students are allowed to use only three modes of transport, namely their own vehicles, buses coordinated by the IPT or picked up by their parents or guardians.

However, movement using public transportation is not allowed except for flight services.

It said the approval letters for the interstate or inter-district travel as well as the dates for the trips would be provided by the IPT.

Students and parents can refer to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the movement on the MOHE’s official portal at www.mohe.gov.my.

“For enquiries, students can contact the coordinating officers at their respective IPT or the MOHE Operations Room at 03-8870 6777/6949/6623/6628,” it said.- Bernama