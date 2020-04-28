University students happy, grateful to arrive safely at hometowns

GEORGE TOWN: Happy, relieved, grateful. These were the emotions of the university students from the central zone who arrived in Penang early this morning, after they were allowed to return to their hometowns.

They also expressed their thanks to all the parties concerned especially the government, the Higher Education Ministry, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department and other bodies which helped in sending them back to their hometowns after they were stranded on campus due to the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) student Mohd Alif Fitri Mohd Sultan, 21, said he was relieved and happy when the bus which took him and his friends arrived at the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters (IPD), and he was thankful that he finally got to be with his parents and other family members.

“Alhamdulillah, we have arrived safely, there are no words to describe how happy and relieved we are at being able to go home after more than a month in the university college. I could not sleep during the journey back and I kept praying that we would arrive quickly ... I miss my family, the last time I came home was in February.

“We are grateful to the government for its concern for the students who were stranded and who arranged for us to go home. All the parties who were involved (in sending us back home) did a good job,” he told reporters after arriving at the Timur Laut IPD here at 4.30am.

Meanwhile, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia student Ibrahim Abdullah Md Harashid, 22, said he had been waiting for a long time to go home but could not do so due to the MCO.

He said he had not seen his family for three months and was so happy to be home as he could now fast and spend Hari Raya Aidilfitri with his family in their home in Batu Uban here.

His father, Md Harashid Harun, said the family missed Ibrahim Abdullah as they had not seen him for some time when previously, he would return home every two months.

He added that during the MCO, the family would call Ibrahim Abdullah every day to find out the developments in the university.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim who accompanied the bus which brought the students back from Kuala Lumpur to Penang said the journey was smooth and all the students are now safe with their families.

“We (police) will speed up and improve as the process of bringing back the students will be until May 10. We expect there will more students on April 29,” he said.

Earlier, Penang Police Chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said 201 students from the central zone were allowed to return to their homes in Penang early this morning, with five drop-off points at the IPD, district offices and polytechnic.

He said 59 students arrived at the Seberang Perai Utara District Office, Seberang Perai Tengah District Office (46), IPD Timur Laut (40), Politeknik Balik Pulau (33) and Seberang Perai Selatan IPD (23). - Bernama