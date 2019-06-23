Unlicensed entertainment outlet to be sealed following repeat offences

KUALA LUMPUR: An unlicensed entertainment outlet which refused to cease services in Bandar Puchong Jaya, Puchong despite being raided earlier this month, is set to be sealed by the local authorities.

Selangor Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division staff officer DSP Azmi Syukor said the premises was raided once again by the division at 12.30am today.

A total of 20 foreign women from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and China aged in their 20s, suspected of working as guest relation officers (GROs) at the premises were detained together with two local caretakers in their 40s and two Bangladeshi men in their 20s.

“The premises will be sealed by the local authorities, and they are currently tracing the owner of the premises believed to be a local, for further action.

“In the first raid on June 1, a total of 20 foreign GROs were detained, but still the outlet continues to operate ... the opening hours of the premises are also long, from 5pm to 4am daily,“ he said.

Azmi said the investigation found that the outlet offered GRO services to customers, charging RM150 for a period of three hours.

He said the police also seized a variety of equipment including microphones, loudspeakers and cash amounting to RM318 during the raid, while all those detained were taken to the Serdang Police Headquarters for further action. — Bernama