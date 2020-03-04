Unnecessary for PDRM to call me for sedition: Fadiah

PETALING JAYA: Activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri (pix) was questioned by the police yesterday at Bukit Aman for her involvement in organising a demonstration at Dataran Merdeka.

Her lawyer, Ragunath Kesavan who was also present told the media that she’s currently being investigated for offences under the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Whether it’s Pakatan, Harapan, Perikatan or whatever, it’s still the same,” Ragunath said in a rebuke to the lack of freedom of expression.

“They had an opportunity to repeal [the Sedition Act], but they did not.”

Fadiah also spoke to the press stating that the investigations against her were nothing but an attempt to instill fear into the hearts and minds of dissenting Malaysians.

She also alleged that there were people who threatened her on social media but no investigations were done against them.

“If the authorities looked at my social media there would notice gendered attacks against me by supremacist groups because I am a woman. They’ve not done anything to address that,” she added.