Unofficial: GPS secures simple majority to form new S’wak government

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has unofficially won 42 seats to secure a simple majority in the 12th Sarawak election to form the new state government.

As of 7.35 pm, among the 42 seats won by the coalition was the Gedong constituency contested by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman.

Both deputy chief ministers, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas also won their seats in Bukit Sari and Bukit Saban respectively.

Two other incumbents - Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi in Pantai Damai and Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali in Samariang - also managed to retain their seats.

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The Sarawak election this time witnessed 13 three-cornered fights; four-cornered (33); five-cornered (24); six-cornered (seven); and eight-cornered (one). There were also four straight fights.

GPS fielded 82 candidates for the polls, followed by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) 73, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) 70, Parti Keadilan Rakat (PKR) 28, DAP 26, Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) 15, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) 11, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) eight, Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) five and PAS one.

Thirty independent candidates were in the fray as well. — Bernama