Unpredictable weather affects fish landing, prices: JPNS

PORT DICKSON: Unpredictable weather in Negeri Sembilan has affected fish landings, causing a reduction in the supply of raw materials, said state Fisheries Department (JPNS) director, Kasim Tawe.

He said that as a whole, the supply stock was still stable, but the unexpected weather changes affected fish production, causing an increase in fish prices in the market.

“The current weather conditions are causing fishermen to go to sea less often. Maybe today ‘ikan kembung’ (Indian mackerel) are experiencing price increases due to fewer landings. Port Dickson waters have more commercial fish, including ‘siakap’ (Asian sea bass or barramundi) and ‘jenahak’ (golden snapper), and it is still sufficient,” he told reporters after the Fisheries Management through the Ecosystem Approach programme here, today.

According to records, Kasim said that the estimated fish landing from the beginning of the year until the end of April was 203 metric tonnes.

He said that apart from increasing the stock of fish resources, fisheries management effectively looked after the fish farming ecosystem to ensure that fish landings remained continuous, as well as maintaining marine resources for the needs of the people in the state.

In today’s programme, 25 ‘siakap’, weighing five to six kilogrammes (kg) each, were released back into the waters of Port Dickson to enrich the existing fishery stock resources.

“These ‘siakap’ have been under the care of the Port Dickson Ornamental Fish Centre since February last year. The fish are cared for from a small size, until they weigh between five and six kg each, through good water quality care and adequate feeding before release,” he said.

He said that Port Dickson waters have several high-value fish including ‘siakap’ and ‘ikan merah’ (red snapper), due to the coral reefs which were suitable for fish growth.

He added that there were locations gazetted as fishing prohibited areas to protect the livestock ecosystem and to ensure that the fishery resources in the waters were well looked after. — Bernama