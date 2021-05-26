Unqualified political appointees should resign: Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The time has come for political appointees who are unqualified and unprofessional to resign as Chairman of Government Linked Corporations(GLCs) like Prasarana, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today.

He said the disturbing performance of Prasarana following the LRT train collision, leaves a lot to be desired and lends urgency for politicians to be replaced as chairman by competent and qualified professionals capable of doing a proper and responsible job.

“Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported in Malaysiakini as disagreeing with letting politicians head GLCs, even though he is the chairperson of the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK). PTPK is under the Human Resources Ministry,” Lim said in a statement today.

“However Ahmad is not sincere and irresponsible when he gave as a condition for his resignation, that the person appointed to replace him as chairman must be from his party PAS.

“Clearly PAS has broken its earlier promise of ensuring professional management of GLCs that serves as public custodian of tens of billions of ringgit of public funds.”