Unreasonable parking rates a burden for Camerons folks

TANAH RATA: The parking charges implemented here since Oct 1 last year is proving to be a burden for the locals, says Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election M. Manogaran.

He said he had received numerous complaints from the residents, who claimed that the fees were as high as those charged in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“The monthly rate charged is RM80, while in Kuantan it is only RM52 a month. And residents here have to pay parking charges every day. Usually parking is free on Sunday, but here (Kea Farm, Brinchang and Tanah Rata), we have pay.

“I urge the Cameron Highlands District Council (MDCH) to reconsider the matter, which clearly burdens the locals,“ he told a press conference after attending the Ponggal celebration at the Sri Subramaniyar temple today.

Also present was Tanah Rata state assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong.

Manogaran claimed that most of the MDCH councillors did not understand the locals’ plight as they were not from Cameron Highlands.

“Chiong has brought the matter up several times but they are still silent. I dare Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to intervene and look in to the issue. And don’t forget to resolve the temporary occupational licence (TOL) issue either,“ he said.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court, on Nov 30, annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election (GE14) due to corrupt practices that influenced the voters.

The by-election will see a four-cornered contest involving Manogaran, 60, who is also Pahang DAP deputy chairman, former senior police officer Ramli Mohd Nor, 61, (Barisan Nasional); former Institut Aminuddin Baki lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib, 61, and farmer Wong Seng Yee, 40, both as Independents. — Bernama