KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has seized RM1.7 million worth of unregistered health products and raw materials containing poisonous substances.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the products were seized during an integrated operation by the Pharmacy Enforcement Division on 16 premises around the federal capital and Selangor on March 5.

“Among the unregistered products are Cala Huala, Cala Plus, ATC Herbs, SBC Miracle Herbs, MR; Candy B +, Soloco and Catuaba.

“In addition, the raw materials contain Sibutramine, a slimming agent and Tadalafil, a sex stimulant,“ he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said cases of unregistered health products were investigated under the Sale of Drugs Act 1952 which provided for a fine of up to RM25,000 or jail term not exceeding three years or both, for the first offence by an individual. For a company, the fine can be up to RM50,000 for the first offence.

“For unregistered health products with scheduled poisons, the case will be investigated under the Poisons Act 1952 and if convicted, individuals or companies are liable to a fine of not more than RM3,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both,“ he said.

Noor Hisham also warned that anyone who had the stock of the products to immediately stop selling, distributing or using them, as they could cause harm to health and increase cardiovascular side effects such as a heart attack and stroke.

“The public is advised not to use counterfeit products and products that are not registered with the MOH.

“The public can also check the registration status of a product via the website http://npra.moh.gov.my/ or by contacting the National Pharmacy Regulatory Division at 03-78835400,“ he said. — Bernama