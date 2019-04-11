Unregistered health products worth RM2.9m seized

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department seized about 16 tonnes of health products and medicines not registered with the Drug Control Authority (DCA), including scheduled drugs, worth RM2.9 million.

Its director, Datuk Dr Wan Mansor Hamzah, today said among the products seized in the operation known as “Ops Khing 2” carried out from 10am yesterday were traditional Chinese medicine and unlabelled pills and capsules.

“All the prohibited substances were confiscated in several raids around the state, including in Bukit Mertajam, involving a Chinese medicine premises, three two-storey shophouse premises with no sign boards and a residential property,“ he said here.

The raids were carried out based on a tip-off given by the Sarawak pharmaceutical enforcement division following the seizure of unregistered products in the state recently.

He said 62 pharmaceutical enforcement officers from Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Perak as well as the Health Ministry’s pharmaceutical enforcement division, took part in the operation.

Wan Mansor said his department was still conducting further investigations to track down some of the other parties believed to be involved and in possession of similar products.

Wan Mansor also urged those with information on the sale of unregistered medicines to contact the Penang Pharmaceutical Enforcement division at 04-2292319. — Bernama