Unregistred, steroid products worth RM1.2 mln seized

KUALA LUMPUR: About 300 products containing anabolic steroid, psychotropic products, other prohibited substances and products not registered with the Drug Control Authority worth RM1.2 million were seized in a recent operation by the Pharmacy Enforcement Division.

Pharmaceutical Services senior director Dr Faridah Aryani Md Yusof said 10 premises were raided last Tuesday by enforcement officers from the Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya branches of the division.

“This action was taken following public complaints on the selling of anabolic steroid products on e-commerce platforms. Also seized were several personal computers, laptops and mobile phones which were used to market the products,” she said in a statement here, today.

Dr Faridah Aryani said the selling of unregistered health products was a violation of Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

She added that steroid, which is categorised as controlled poison and is frequently abused by individuals to develop body muscle, could only be consumed on the advice of doctors and pharmacists.

She explained that besides damaging the kidney, the usage of the steroid without supervision could cause diabetes, high blood pressure and hormonal imbalance in the body.

Therefore, she advised consumers to ensure that every health products that they intend to purchase have the hologram security sticker and a Product Registration Number (MAL).

Dr Faridah Aryani said the public can report the selling of unregistered products via www.pharmacy.gov.my, Public Complaints Management System at moh.spab.gov.my or to any nearby Pharmacy Enforcement branches or call 03-78413200. — Bernama