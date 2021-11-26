Unrest in Solomon Islands, all Malaysians are safe – Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) is closely monitoring the latest developments in Solomon Islands, following the ongoing unrest and protest in its capital, Honiara.

The ministry in a statement today said all 231 Malaysian citizens in the city and 950 more outside the capital were reported to be safe.

“The High Commission of Malaysia in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea is in close contact with Malaysians in the Solomon Islands through the Malaysian Honorary Consulate in the country,” the statement read.

Wisma Putra said Malaysians requiring consular assistance in Solomon Islands should contact the Malaysian High Commission in Port Moresby or the ministry.

According to media reports, violent anti-government protests demanding Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s resignation have been going on since Wednesday, leaving the capital city ablaze. A police station and a building in the parliament precinct also set on fire.

Sogavare on Wednesday imposed 36-hour lockdown in Honiara but demonstrators have defied the orders.

Australia has deployed its police and military personnel to Solomon Islands on Friday to assist with riot control and securing critical infrastructure. — Bernama