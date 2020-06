KUALA LUMPUR: Four areas in Petaling are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruption following a water pipe burst incident caused by a third party along the Besraya Highway, near the Kenswington Avenue condominium construction site, Sungai Besi here.

The affected areas are Kampung Malaysia, Desa Petaling, Salak Selatan and Kampung Baru Salak Selatan.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said repair works are ongoing and are expected to be completed by tomorrow morning.

Water tankers have been mobilised to provide water supply to those affected by the disruption, she said in a statement tonight. -Bernama