Unscheduled water supply disruption in 686 areas tonight - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 686 areas in Petaling, Gombak, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor will be affected by unscheduled water supply disruption from 9 pm onwards as the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant phase 1 has to be partially shut down.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today said this was to enable repair works to be carried out on a leaking pipe that supplies treated water.

“The repair is expected to be fully completed by 8 am, Oct 18. Water supply will resume in stages and the plant treatment system will return to normal by 2 pm,” the statement said.

The list of affected areas is available on Air Selangor official communication channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, mobile app and website at www.airselangor.com.

Air Selangor will also provide regular updates on the repair works. - Bernama