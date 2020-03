KUALA LUMPUR: An unscheduled water supply disruption is said to have hit seven areas in the Klang Valley namely Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang or Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat from 7pm last night.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Abdul Halem Mat Som in a statement today said the water treatment plants in Sungai Selangor (LRA) Phase 1 (SSP1), Phase 2 (SSP2), Phase 3 (SSP3) and Rantau Panjang have to stop operation following odour pollution detected at the raw water intake source in Sungai Selangor.

“As at 8 pm, the reading of pollution is still at two-tonne level. Air Selangor had reported the pollution incident to the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) for further action.

“Air Selangor will be channeling information to consumers in the affected areas from time to time. At this junction, consumers are advised to use water prudently,” he said. - Bernama