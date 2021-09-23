Unscheduled water supply disruption involving six areas in Shah Alam - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be an unscheduled water supply disruption involving six areas in Shah Alam, Selangor, beginning at 10pm today, due to a burst pipe incident at Persiaran Perusahaan in Seksyen 23.

The affected areas are Seksyen 18, Seksyen 19, Seksyen 20, Seksyen 23, Seksyen 24 and Seksyen 25.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri in a statement today said the repair work is expected to be fully completed by 6am tomorrow.

“The water supply will be restored in stages once the repair work is completed and is expected to fully recover at 12pm, Sept 24,“ she said.

Consumers may refer to all of Air Selangor’s official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300, while inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application.

-Bernama