Unscheduled water suppy disruption in six areas in Klang, Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR: Six areas in Klang and Shah Alam will experience unscheduled water supply disruption starting tonight until tomorrow evening following a burst pipe at Jalan Persiaran Jubli Perak, Seksyen 24, Shah Alam today.

According to the Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, areas affected by the water disruption include Seksyen 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 in Shah Alam.

She said the repair works on the broken pipe which started at 9 pm last night is expected to be completed at 9 am tomorrow and the water supply in the affected areas was expected to fully resume by 3 pm today.

“Consumers will receive water supply in stages based on the distance of their premises and water pressure, upon completion of the repair works,” she said in a statement yestetday.

Air Selangor added that the progress of the repair works can be obtained from time to time via its official communication channels, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Air Selangor smartphone application and website www.airselangor.com.-Bernama