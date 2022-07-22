Unspecific complaints hamper KPDNHEP’S probe: Nanta

SIBU: The public is urged not to lodge complaints that are too general on supply issues or price of consumer goods.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said such complaints could not help his ministry to determine whether an issue really occurred or not.

He said KPDNHEP welcomes any complaints related to consumer goods with seven channels set up for them to do so.

“Let’s make a complaint based on facts. Don’t just to say there is a problem and make a report without facts. This is not helping us in our investigation, ” he said after visiting a warehouse owned by a wholesale company here today.

He was asked about people who like to complain about the high price of cooking oil through social media platforms as opposed to using the channels provided by his ministry.

Nanta, who is also the MP for Kapit, said every complaint made would be followed up by an investigation by uniformed KPDNHEP members such as the Price Monitoring Officers (PPH) or Consumerism Officers appointed in each parliamentary constituency in the country.

The task in the field to monitor the supply and price of consumer goods is carried out all the time.

In the meantime, he said the visit found no problem in terms of the supply of subsidised 1kg packet cooking oil or unsubsidised 5kg bottled cooking oil at the warehouse of the imported goods wholesaler.

“One brand of cooking oil distributed from here has a retail price of RM39 for a 5 kg bottle. This is a good sign because the price of crude palm oil in the global market is currently down, “ he said.

His ministry and the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation have called on industry players to put a fair price on cooking oil following the drop in world crude palm oil prices.

“This should not be placed on the shoulders of the wholesalers alone but the refinery should do the same so that the price of retail cooking oil also goes down,“ he added. - Bernama