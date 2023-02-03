Unsubsidised fuel stations at borders give country revenue: Salahuddin

KOTA BHARU: The establishment of fuel stations with no subsidy at country’s borders will create business opportunities for the people and generate revenue for the country, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pic).

He said this is because the price of RON 95 petrol and diesel is still low even though it has been floated compared to neighbouring countries, thus making it profitable to local petrol station operators.

“We are also discussing to establish petrol stations at the border of Kelantan such as Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas because our petrol price is currently RM3.30 per litre compared to Thailand’s RM5.30 after floating it according to the market which is a difference of RM2.

“Therefore, for me, there is no harm if vehicles from Thailand enter Malaysia and buy petrol without subsidy in our country,“ he told reporters after launching Kelantan State level Menu Rahmah in Pasir Tumboh, here today.

Earlier, Salahuddin said two more unsubsidised petrol and diesel stations would enable foreign registered vehicles to obtain the fuel supply which would be opened at the national border within six months.

The two unsubsidised petrol and diesel fuel stations that have been operating on the Malaysia-Thailand border, namely in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian, Perlis, are still well received despite selling fuel at a higher price than the subsidised price. - Bernama