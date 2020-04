JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (pix) today decreed that it is unsuitable and inappropriate time to organise Ramadan bazaar during the fasting month this year as the country is currently at war with Covid-19.

His Majesty stressed that at such bazaar, the risk of having close contact with someone infected with Covid-19 is extremely high, which could have a negative impact on the overall health of the community.

“So, the organising of Ramadan bazaar this year is really inappropriate.

“New positive Covid-19 cases are still being reported every day, so I think it is unsuitable to organise Ramadan bazaar not only here in Johor, but also in other places, for the sake of people’s safety and health.

“Let’s just forget Ramadan bazaar for now. I’m worried that if the spread of the virus goes rampant, it will also affect the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic,” the Sultan told the Royal Press Office (RPO) as posted in on its official Facebook page here today.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised the people not to take lightly the directives issued by the authorities during this Movement Control Order (MCO).

“You see how the healthcare workers and the other frontliners working day and night to fight the pandemic.

“Imagine if the disease goes rampant, it will definitely affect the healthcare team and the entire healthcare system,” His Majesty added. - Bernama