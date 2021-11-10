Unvaccinated civil servants in Negeri Sembilan urged to reconsider position — Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: As many as 98.8 percent of civil servants in Negeri Sembilan have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine thus far, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

However, he said that there were still 36 out of 6,618 civil servants who refused vaccination, and they were urged to get vaccinated soon before the Public Service Department (PSD) took disciplinary action against them.

He said that there were 13 more individuals who could not be vaccinated due to health factors.

“They are asked to get confirmation from doctors whether they really cannot be vaccinated. Then we will re-evaluate it.

“However, if they still refuse to be vaccinated, we will advise them and then take the necessary action,” he said at a weekly press conference after the state exco meeting at Wisma Negeri today.

He explained that the state government hopes that the group will be able to get vaccinated soon in order to facilitate matters as well as to ensure the smooth delivery of public services to the people.

It was previously reported that the PSD issued Service Circular No 4/ 2021 on the Covid-19 Immunisation Implementation Policy for Federal Public Service Officers.

The circular stipulates that on or after Nov 1, officers may be instructed by the head of the department to immediately complete their Covid-19 vaccination and those who fail to comply may be subject to disciplinary action or termination of service.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that a total of 21,662 individuals in the state had received Covid-19 vaccine booster doses thus far. — Bernama