Unvaccinated civil servants may face disciplinary action, termination — PSD

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal civil servants who fail to complete the Covid-19 immunisation will be subject to disciplinary action or termination of service when the new policy on immunisation involving civil servants is implemented from Nov 1.

The matter is stated in the Service Circular No 4/ 2021 on the Covid-19 Immunisation Implementation Policy for Federal Public Service Officers.

Signed by PSD director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, it said officers could be instructed to complete their vaccination from that date.

“On or after Nov 1, 2021, any officer who fails to comply with the Head of Department’s instructions may result in disciplinary action or termination of service,“ according to the circular which was uploaded on the Public Service Department’s (PSD) website today.

Meanwhile, officers who could not complete the Covid-19 vaccine doses due to health factors could be instructed to undergo a medical check-up with a registered medical practitioner.

They may also be instructed by the Head of Department to undergo a Covid-19 test if they have been confirmed unfit to receive the vaccination for health reasons.

“Officers are responsible for obtaining a complete Covid-19 immunisation as prescribed by the government. This is to ensure a safe work environment and service delivery, as well as public service productivity, are at an optimal level,” read the circular.

It noted that Heads of Department can also at any time order officers who have not completed their Covid-19 vaccine doses to undergo a health examination to determine their health status.

They are also allowed to use appropriate methods to manage officers who have not completed their vaccination including instructing the officers to undergo Covid-19 screening at their own expenses.

However, the government will pay the cost of Covid-19 tests for those who are not eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccination due to health reasons.

All civil servants are subject to the provisions under Clause (2) of Article 132 of the Federal Constitution and are bound by the Letter of Undertaking that they have signed under sub-regulation 20 (3) of the Public Officers (Appointment, Promotion and Termination of Service) Regulations 2012 [PU (A) 1/2012].

The PSD in a statement on Sept 30 announced that all federal civil servants were required to be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus before Nov 1. — Bernama