Unvaccinated civil servants should work as usual - N.Sembilan MB

SEREMBAN: The 19 civil servants in Negeri Sembilan who have yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should carry out their work as usual without any form of relaxation or exemption given, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Aminuddin said these civil servants should also be responsible and pay attention to the health protocol such as undergoing the (RTK) antigen test regularly.

“Any risk of COVID-19 infection or complications due to these individuals’ refusal to get vaccinated is of their own liability and responsibility.

“Hence, those who have not gotten vaccinated should carry out their duties as usual. They also need to be more careful and responsible by strictly adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent themselves from contracting the virus,“ he told reporters after chairing the state Executive Council meeting, here, today.

Aminuddin said it would be unfair if those civil servants who refused to get vaccinated be given certain exemptions in carrying out their duties while their vaccinated colleagues had to take over their work but the salary and other benefits were the same.

He said various efforts had been made to create awareness among this group including getting former COVID-19 patients to talk on their experience and the effects of the viral infection but they still refused to get vaccinated.

Amuniddin said that up to yesterday, 675 civil servants in the state had received the booster dose and he hoped that more of them would be proactive in getting the booster jab in order to protect themselves, their family members and individuals around them from contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, 21 active clusters involving educational institutions have been reported in the state up to yesterday and out of these, eight schools ordered to close based on the risk evaluation made by the District Education Offices.

“Based on the observation made at the schools, most of the cases are sporadic and there are no substantive findings that the source of the spread of infection is non-compliance with the SOP at the affected schools,” said Aminuddin.

He also said that the capacity at the COVID-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) and Quarantine Stations in the state was still sufficient in facing the spread of the infection. - Bernama