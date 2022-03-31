Unvaccinated? Potential brain damage warning

SHAH ALAM: With 20.3% of Malaysians yet to be fully vaccinated, a virologist has warned of potential brain damage affecting those who are not protected against Covid-19.

University of Nottingham-Malaysia Prof Dr Sandy Loh Hwei San, who is also a molecular biologist, said the human brain has a blood-brain barrier to protect against invasion by foreign bodies, including the coronavirus.

“However, some viruses can cross the barrier and infect the brain. These known virus examples are human immunodeficiency virus type 1, herpes simplex, influenza, mumps, measles, and more,” she told theSun.

Low said respiratory viruses, including H1N1 and SARS-CoV, were also reported to infect the brain.

“Once this happens, it can affect other bodily parts as the brain is the core processor of bodily functions, such as the vital organs.

“The most prominent symptom of Covid-19 is the loss of smell. Olfactory cells are concentrated in the nose,” she said.

She said from the olfactory cells in the nose, the virus reaches the olfactory bulb in the brain, which is located near the hippocampus (a brain area involved in short-term memory).

Infection of the hippocampus can cause cognitive impairment observed in Covid-19 patients.

“So in simple terms, SARS-CoV-2 can invade the brain through the nose,” she said.

Other symptoms linked to these conditions include heart disease, strokes and the loss of smell and taste.

“These symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 are attributed to the brain, rather than the lungs,” she said.

Low also said Covid-19 patients are also at high risk of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis or general cognitive decline (confusion, memory loss, cannot focus), or psychiatric conditions such as depression, after recovery.

Whether such brain damage can be reversed, even partially, or whether these effects on the brain will persist in the long-term, necessitates further investigaton and longer-term patient follow-up.

“But the good thing is that brain cells regenerate throughout life. The brain can make thousands of new neurons every day and it maintains this ability well into old age,” she said.

She said a long-Covid symptom is the problem with memory and concentration (brain fog). Supplements which boost relevant substances in the brain such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor and nerve growth factor can help reverse the memory loss or cognitive decline over time.

Brain fog generally refers to cognitive decline – difficulty sleeping (insomnia), heart palpitations, headache, dizziness, depression and anxiety, loss (change) of smell/taste, feeling sick (fatigue) all the time.

A recovered Covid-19 patient told theSun she has been experiencing unexplained episodes of memory loss especially when driving to work.

Sarah Wong, 28, said she experienced several symptoms described by Low but declined to get further medical attention.

“I think it will pass. I don’t know, but so far I have not read any reports of recovered patients experiencing brain damage,” she said.

The administration executive said she first noticed something amiss when preparing to leave for work after her 14-day quarantine ended.

“I felt dizzy. It was so bad that I had to stop and sit for a minute. After a while, it was back to normal. Then on the same day while driving to work, I missed a turn and could not find my way back to the office. It took me a while to realise I could use the app on my phone,” she said.

Sarah hopes what she is experiencing will go away eventually.