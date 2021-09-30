‘Unvalidated does not mean ineffective’

PETALING JAYA: Every country has the right to deny entry to any person who has been inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine that has not been validated in that country.

However, that does not mean that the vaccine concerned is not effective.

Even if a vaccine has been assessed and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), any government can still decide not to certify it, according to The Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy founder and chief executive officer Azrul Mohd Khalib.

“It is likely that the validation will come once the authorities are satisfied with its performance, particularly against the Delta variant,” he told theSun.

He was commenting on a recent report that the Sinovac vaccine has not been included in a list of approved vaccinations of the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

On the list, the approved vaccines are Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.

According to a recent report, the UK government has imposed stricter entry requirements on those who received the Sinovac vaccine.

There have also been reports that the death rate from Covid-19 infection among those who have been immunised is highest among recipients of the Sinovac vaccine, although this has not been validated by WHO.

Azrul pointed out that WHO has thoroughly assessed data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine and has validated it for emergency use for those aged 18 and above.

He said a Phase 3 trial in Brazil showed that two doses of Sinovac, administered at an interval of 14 days, had an efficacy of 51% against SARS-CoV-2 infection, 100% against severe Covid-19 and 100% against hospitalisation 14 days after the second dose.

“It is comparable with other vaccines,” he said.

However, Azrul added that there was not enough data or evidence to prove that Sinovac will provide improved protection if used with other vaccines in a mix-and-match immunisation.

“Whether a country will allow entry to those who have taken the Sinovac vaccine will also depend on its own findings from more studies and research.”

In England, the rules for international travellers will change from the red, amber and green (traffic lights) system to a single red list of countries, beginning Oct 4.

Under the system, a traveller must have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival, and proof of vaccination (in digital or paper format) from a state or national public health body must be made available upon entry.

The traveller must also book and pay for a Covid-19 test to be taken upon arrival in England.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai said some countries may not recognising the Sinovac vaccine for political reasons while others may want to see more conclusive data.

He said more evidence on the efficacy of Sinovac is essential.

“I believe there are studies (on Sinovac and its efficacy that are) still in progress.”

The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents advised travellers to check the travel requirements before departure, given that existing regulations are continuously changed.

It said the issue of only those with approved vaccines being allowed to enter a country is a government-to-government matter.