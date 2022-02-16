Unwanted golf T-shirts joy for fishermen

PETALING JAYA: It was by chance that Hisham Misripin found out used golf T-shirts were much sought after items by poor fishermen in the east coast.

At the time, the co-founder of an eco-charity platform called EcoFreeMarket (EFM) was on a charity-distribution trip to Delta Sungai Kelantan three years ago after having collected used T-shirts and bicycles to be given away.

One of the donors had collected used golf T-shirts from his golfing friends and wanted to give them to those in the lower-income group.

“The reactions I got from the fishermen were amazing,” Hisham said.

“They asked me repeatedly if we really wanted to give them that kind of T-shirts. They liked the material and asked for more of it.”

The T-shirts were of good quality and had either been worn only once or never used.

“From what I gather from golfers, they would get a new T-shirt at every competition they take part in,” Hisham said.

“The T-shirts would not be used for other golf tournaments as the details of the events are printed on them.”

Instead of keeping them in their closets, Hisham persuaded golfers to donate them.

“The fishermen are the ones who really can make use of the T-shirts because they are working in harsh conditions out at sea. A good quality T-shirt would last them a long time and helps them save money instead of having to buy other garments that are not so durable.”

In the last three years, EFM has distributed 60 such T-shirts to more than 50 fishermen.

It is now on a drive to collect more golf T-shirts for 150 poor fishermen and farmers in Kelantan and Perak.

Hisham has 25 volunteers helping him to collect a targeted 200 T-shirts in his latest campaign called “Golf Shirts for Fishermen”, which ends on Feb 28.

He will collaborate with a local non-government organisations based in Kelantan to distribute the items to those in need.

Those keen on donating golf T-shirts may do so at the EFM collection point at 11, Jalan Serambi U8/27 in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam.