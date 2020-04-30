Unwell? Log in to your doc

GEORGE TOWN: The concept of working from home, once thought impractical, is taking hold quite rapidly in Malaysia today.

Even doctors are dipping their toes in.

A general practitioner based in Kuala Lumpur has roped in several fellow medical practitioners here and in the Klang Valley to offer consultation on a digital platform.

Dr Thomas Khor, who initiated the effort, said this would ensure that people continue to receive the necessary medical services even when they are not allowed to step out of their homes.

The telemedicine effort by Khor follows the movement control order (MCO) in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khor said his ditigal medicare application, “doctortouch”, enables patients to interact with their doctors via a fast-connecting online video link.

“So instead of heading for the clinic, they can seek consultation from home.”

All that one needs to “see” the doctor is a smartphone, a computer or a tablet and a decent WiFi, Khor said.

However, the service is available only for non-emergency cases.

He added the life-altering pandemic has forced people to stay isolated and practise social distancing.

“We are left with no choice but to utilise digital applications for our medical services. We do not want to unnecessarily endanger our patients and ourselves with physical contact.”

Khor’s initiative has received the attention of Penang state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari, who helped launched the start-up in a virtual posting made on Facebook Live recently via the portal www.doctortouch.com.

Zairil said such efforts were timely given the need to embrace digitalisation in the face of the pandemic and the need for social distancing and quarantine.

Doctortouch now offers free risk assessments. A mental wellness test for depression, anxiety and stress is being developed by doctortouch chief executive officer Chan Eu Jin.

Chan has ensured that the services offered through the application comply with strict medical standards. It also offers storage for high definition images, e-prescriptions, e-medical certificates, all of which help attending doctors treat and prescribe medication.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Unwell? Log in to your doc