PETALING JAYA: If the people could have their way, this year’s Ramadan will be a quiet affair. The fear of seeing the Covid-19 virus spreading further has prompted many to ask the government to disallow the Ramadan bazaar this year.

Dr Nurul Haq Shahrir, a consultant on religion for the United Nations in Malaysia, said it would be unwise to hold Ramadan bazaar or any religious congregation, such as mass prayers (Tarawih).

The fasting month of Ramadan begins 10 days after the scheduled lifting of the movement control order (MCO) on April 14.

“If you allow a regulated bazaar, it is like giving the green light for religious gatherings too, and the circle will widen. We have to nip it in the bud,” he told theSun yesterday.

The Islamic preacher was responding to a statement by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who said he was considering a proposal to allow the Ramadan bazaar.

Annuar had earlier said that the bazaar would be allowed but with measures taken to ensure social distancing.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said he had advised Annuar on the do’s and don’ts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, Selangor announced that the Ramadan bazaar would not be allowed in the state. This followed a similar decision by Malacca, Terengganu and Negri Sembilan.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) lecturer Afiqah Aisyah Saiful Bahar said that the pandemic would not end when the MCO expires on April 14.

“During this challenging time, it is compulsory to stay at home and avoid the risk of contracting the virus,” she said.

“I think the lives of thousands outweigh the need for a Ramadan bazaar or Tarawih prayers. Sure the bazaar is fun and the prayers are uplifting but if there is an outbreak, it is not so much fun anymore,” she added.

The Academy of Medicine Malaysia has also voiced its objections on having the bazaar this year, saying that adequate social distancing would be near impossible.

“Close contact is inevitable, and prematurely easing the restrictions may potentially lead to a third wave of infections,” the academy said.

Non-profit organisation Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy also expressed concern that the bazaar is even being considered, given that the number of Covid-19 cases is expected to rise further.

“Regardless of how well such activities would be managed, we must remember that thousands of those at the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh were still unaccounted for, and the spread of the infection is yet to be fully mapped out. We should take the approach of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” it said in a statement.

“It would mean that the months of sacrifice and efforts of the women and men at the Ministry of Health and all our frontliners to contain the outbreak would be in vain,” it added.