Up in arms over water woes

PETALING JAYA: The patience of residents at Precint 15 in Putrajaya have dried up, just like their taps have over the last few days.

Business owner Adzim Ab Rahman is at his wits’ end, as the situation has made it difficult to operate his two eateries.

“I’m losing RM2,000 to RM3,000 a day,” he told theSun yesterday, adding that he had only recently opened his eateries.

“I have 15 employees, including part-timers, to worry about. On top of that, there is the bank loan. I feel helpless,” the father of one said.

Adzim is one of more than 300,000 parties whose water supply have been disrupted as a result of pollution in Sungai Semenyih. The contamination has forced the closure of two water treatment plants, leaving 274 areas in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang in Selangor without water supply.

Adzim said if the water cut continues for another week, he will have to consider closing shop.

“I can’t continue operating a business that is heavily reliant on clean water supply.”

He said other businesses near his eateries have already put up signs to state that they are closed.

The extent of losses incurred by businesses in the latest round of water cuts has yet to be ascertained, but is expected to be extensive.

In September, aggrieved consumers filed a class-action suit against a factory owner and others responsible for water disruption to more than a million households in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Consumers Association of Penang member Uma Ramaswamy said a royal commission of inquiry should be set up to investigate the failure of the relevant authorities to address the frequent water cuts in Selangor.

“Water is a basic right and should not be compromised,” she said.

Stakeholders have also called for a single authority to safeguard the country’s water resources.

As of press time, the source of the Sungai Semenyih water pollution had yet to be determined. However, Negri Sembilan executive councillor S. Veerapan had earlier cited leachate from duck farms and an egg processing plant as the possible cause of the pollution.

In a statement yesterday, Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said the raw water pumps at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant resumed operations in the morning and operations to clean the pipes and treatment tanks were ongoing.