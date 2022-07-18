Up to 40 people detained in PenjanaKerjaya probe: Report

PETALING JAYA: The MACC has detained around 40 people as part of ongoing investigations code-named Ops Hire, which is believed to involve the Human Resources Ministry and the Social Security Organisation (Socso), sources told Malaysiakini.

On July 15, MACC reportedly remanded 37 individuals to assist in investigations into allegations of false claims and misappropriation of the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) funds amounting to RM100 million.

The investigations are being conducted in collaboration with Socso and the suspects comprise company owners, directors, managers, shareholders, engineers and executives.

Yesterday, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan did not rule out the possibility that several individuals from MIC were involved in the PenjanaKerjaya scandal.