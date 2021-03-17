Up to 50% discount for paying compound within 7 days

PETALING JAYA: There will be a discount of up to 50% for those who settle their compounds for breaching standard operating procedures (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO).

De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today said those who settle their fines within seven days would be eligible for a 50% discount while those who do so within eight to 15 days would get a 25% discount.

First-time offenders under the “normal” category, such as not wearing a mask properly, will be fined RM1,500.

But those who flout the existing prohibition on pubs and nightclubs will be fined the maximum amount stipulated under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Before these amendments, the penalty for SOP violation was a blanket RM10,000 fine for individuals for all offences - including the improper wear of face masks - and RM50,000 for organisations.