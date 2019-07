PASIR SALAK: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is leaving it to the authorities to expose the mastermind who circulated the sex video which implicated him.

Mohamed Azmin said he did not have the right to reveal the identity of the person concerned because the case was still under investigation.

“I leave it to the authorities and the authorities have made a preliminary report on the findings of the investigation which said unseen hands were involved and that a big sum of money was used to launch this slanderous attack,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin, who is Economic Affairs Minister, was speaking to reporters after attending a gathering with settlers of Felcra Seberang Perak in Kampung Gajah here today.

Yesterday, Mohamed Azmin said he knew the identity of the mastermind behind the distribution of the video but could not name the person as the matter was still under investigation.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has said investigation showed that the video was likely authentic but the facial recognition analysis could not link it to Mohamed Azmin. — Bernama