KUALA LUMPUR: It is up to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Deri Azmin Ali whether to go on leave or to stay on, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today. He said no one is guilty until proven so.

The prime minister was commenting on the call by Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin that political leaders implicated in any kind of wrongdoing should go on leave.

Mahathir also said it was the first time he is hearing that Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is the political secretary to PKR president Datuk Deri Anwar Ibrahim, had been arrested.

He was among three PKR members who were detained to help to assist in the police investigations into the sex video scandal, allegedly involving Azmin.

“The issue of the lewd video is not about exposing somebody’s wrongdoing but it is about politics,“ Mahathir told the media after launching the inaugural Beyond Paradigm Summit.

He said the video was definitely intended to prevent somebody from succeeding.

More to Follow