Up to police, MACC to reveal politician linked to gambling activities - Saifuddin

SUNGAI PETANI: The Home Ministry will leave it to the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to reveal the identity of the politician said to be linked to online gambling activities in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it is believed that both the agencies will assess whether there was a need to do so.

“So let the investigative body, the police and MACC make their decision, they will decide based on their considerations.... I do not want to get involved in this matter.

“Both agencies have comprehensive data on who are behind the players and also the mastermind... so whether they will reveal the matter, I leave it to their professional judgment,” he said at a media conference after officiating his ministry’s MADANI programme here today, in the presence of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh.

He added that they believed that online gambling activities could rake in several billion ringgit per month.

“In a week, it could reach up to RM200 million to RM250 million... that’s just one type and not the others... in Parliament recently, I showed over 100 gambling related websites and when we look at the size of it, the volume is simply huge and their profits are in cryptocurrencies and such.

“...in terms of technology they are way ahead...that’s why enforcement teams need to be quick, two or three steps ahead because no matter what the reason, this is something that is really bad,” Saifuddin Nasution said.

He did not discount the fact that online gambling activities were financing political activities, as data and information by the authorities showed that such activities were linked to politicians.

“Players in this industry, if protected by political patronage, obviously they need to reciprocate so it’s not a stretch to say that they finance political activities...so in this matter, I leave to the police and the MACC,” he added. -BERNAMA