Up to states’ religious authorities to decide on two Friday prayer sessions: Dr Zulkifli

KUALA TERENGGANU: It is up to Islamic religious authorities in each state to decide whether to allow two Friday prayer sessions to be held, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

However, he said at the Federal Territories level, Friday prayers are held in a single session only as decided in the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

“For other states, it is up to their respective Islamic religious authorities (to decide),” he told reporters after the post-Musa’adah Covid-19 programme organised by the Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia (Yadim) at the Chendering Fisheries Port, here today.

Zulkifli said the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting of MKI also allowed the installation of tents within the mosque compounds to allow more space for Friday prayers but subject to the standard operating procedures that have been set by the government. - Bernama