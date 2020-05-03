Upcoming parliament session best left as one-day sitting: Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming Dewan Rakyat session on May 18 is best left as a one-day sitting to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said.

In a statement today, he said the decision takes into account the government’s stand that mass gatherings were not conducive for the time being.

He said as such, the seating arrangements of all MPs will also be changed accordingly so as to keep to social distancing directives.

“This is to ensure all MPs are able to take part in the session within the scope of standard operating procedures set by the Health Ministry,” he said.

The government has also agreed to introduce several relevant bills to be tabled at the July sitting following the effects of Covid-19 on the general public, businesses and companies. - Bernama