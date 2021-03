KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has hinted that more opposition elected representatives will be switching support to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“1+1+1+...... and so on. Alhamdulillah (Thanks to Allah). Stay calm,“ the Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry said in a brief tweet after the announcement today by Kuala Langat Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar to resign as PKR vice-president and leave the party to become an independent MP who supported the PN government.

With Xavier’s announcement, so far this year, three PKR MPs have announced their withdrawal from the party.

Before this, Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon and Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien, had announced their withdrawal from the party on Feb 28 and gave their support to PN.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also did not rule out the possibility of more opposition leaders at the national level joining PN in the near future.

“There will be several more leaders who will join either Bersatu or other parties in the PN, not only Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam (who have already switched support to PN),“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after presenting a contribution of RM100,000 to the DRZ Football Academy in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak.

Meanwhile, former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it would not come as a surprise if more opposition MPs signalled support for the PN government following its efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing the National COVID- 19 Immunisation Programme, economic recovery programmes and successfully maintaining the country's stability.

“It is understood that apart from Datuk Dr Xavier, there are seven to eight MPs who have indicated that they are ready to support the PN government. If this government performs, then many will be ready to give support,“ the Federal Territories Minister told the media after making a walkabout at Putrajaya’s young entrepreneurs kiosks and Anjung Floria. - Bernama