KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,470 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Malaysia today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 1,830 cases had recovered over the same 24-hour period as at noon today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 304,492. The death toll now stands at 1,206.

“Of the new cases reported today, 1,458 are local transmissions involving 1,099 Malaysians and 359 foreigners while 12 are imported cases,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor topped the number of new cases at 551, followed by Sarawak at 222 and Penang at 178.

He said 162 cases are still under intensive care, with 70 requiring ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham said Kuala Lumpur recorded 158 cases, Johor (101); Perak (72); Sabah (71); Kelantan (40); Perlis (29); Terengganu (14); Kedah (13); Pahang (eight); Negeri Sembilan (six); Putrajaya (four); Melaka (two) and Labuan (one).

He said the latest deaths all involved Malaysian men aged between 52 and 82 who had chronic diseases.

He also said two new clusters were detected at workplaces, Jalan Mega Cemerlang in Johor and Jalan Pria in Kuala Lumpur.

“The new clusters bring the number of clusters in the country to 1,234, with 426 being active clusters,” he added.

He said 16 clusters were declared to have ended today, raising the number that ended to 808.- Bernama