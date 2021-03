KUALA LUMPUR: The government will place Kampung Lingkudau, Keningau, Sabah under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from tomorrow to March 28, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said this was based on a risk evaluation by various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The MOH confirmed there is a drastic rise in cases in the locality, with a high infectivity rate within the community.

“As of March 12, the MOH had conducted 102 screening tests and 19 positive cases were recorded,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the enforcement of the EMCO was aimed at helping the MOH conduct targeted screening of all residents and to control the movement of people and the spread of the infection within the community.

He also announced that the EMCO in Kuarters Sri Jelutung, Mukim Bebar, Pekan, Pahang today, has ended ahead of the scheduled date.

Meanwhile, he said 337 individuals were detained yesterday for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP), with 289 compounded and 48 remanded.

According to the statement, failure to comply with physical distancing recorded the highest number of offenders with 109 individuals, followed by entertainment centre activities (72), failure to prepare equipment to record customer details (55), crossing district/state borders without permission (42) and not wearing face masks (41).

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said seven illegal immigrants were arrested while two land vehicles were seized.

In addition, he said 802 individuals entered the country yesterday and all have been quarantined at various quarantine stations nationwide.

He also said that 2,909 foreign workers were screened and eight of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Cumulatively, 615,980 foreign workers have been screened, involving 31,921 employers. - Bernama