SHAH ALAM: Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar (pix) today announced his immediate resignation as Vice President and member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Xavier said that following the events which have unfolded in the past year, he has grown extremely frustrated.

He said that while there are parties discussing the possibility of elections, this is not necessary or viable at this point in time.

“Our current priority should be to support the government in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, to create jobs and to secure funds to rebuild the economy.

“It will take at least 18 months just to complete the vaccination programme and more than two years for the economy to fully recover,“ he said in a statement on his official Twitter account.

He said this needed bipartisan support to make sure the efforts of the government are fulfilled.

“The people want stability to restart our ailing economic sectors. Towards this, we need to work together, not against one another,“ he said.

The former Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister also said that he would continue to serve his constituency and support the government as an Independent Member of Parliament.

“I am confident that I will fulfil my election promises to the people of Kuala Langat,“ he added.

In an immediate reaction, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said as someone who had known Xavier for a long time, his actions and reasons raised various questions.

The Kulim-Bandar Bharu MP also reiterated the party's call for all other PKR MPs to remain steadfast and adhere to the principles and path of its reform struggle,

PKR and Pakatan Harapan, meanwhile, would maintain their current direction to continue to step up preparations for GE15, he said in a statement.

The opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan is made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah. -Bernama