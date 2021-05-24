UPDATED: LRT trains in near collision, more than 20 hurt (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: At least two dozen passengers were injured after the drivers of two LRT trains abruptly applied the brakes to avoid what is believed to be a near collision at the underground track between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations here.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 9.30pm.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah who went to the scene said the cause of the incident is being investigated.

However, he said preliminary findings revealed that abrupt applying of the brakes of the trains had led to passengers falling and suffering injuries.

Firemen and police are at the scene to carry out rescue work.

Photos and videos taken by passengers are circulating in the social media, showing bleeding victims, who sustained cuts and bruises from the incident, in a state of shock.

There were also victims who were in a semi-conscious state on the floor of a coach.

However, police said no fatalities have been reported for now.

In a statement, the LRT service operator Prasarana said the Kelana Jaya LRT line was affected following the incident involving train No.40 and train No.81.

It said that its staff are rendering assistance and rescue aid.