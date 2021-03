KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) targets to build 25,000 housing units for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel and veterans under the ‘One Member One House’ (SASaR) programme which is expected to be completed by 2030.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the housing units would be built at three locations, namely at the Transmitter Camp in Sungai Besi, Genting Klang Camp and Wardieburn Camp here.

He said SASaR was one of the programmes in Mindef’s welfare core to encourage members of the MAF to buy a house while still in service.

“The SASaR project will be started in Sungai Besi with the construction of a total of 3,500 apartment units,“ he told reporters at the groundbreaking for the SASaR project at Satria Residensi, Sungai Besi here.

Ismail Sabri said the SASaR project in Sungai Besi would be built with the cooperation of the private sector on land owned by the Federal Lands Commissioner for army use.

The developer for the Satria Residensi Sungai Besi project is Pembinaan Serta Hebat Sdn Bhd, he said.

“Satria Residensi will be built on 23.11 acres of Transmitter Camp land with a 99-year land lease.

It has three types of houses, namely type A which has 1,800 units, each unit is 1,000 square feet in size with a price of RM150,000 while type B (1,200 units) 1,100 square feet with a price of RM199,000,“ he said.

Type C has 500 units, each unit is 1,200 square feet in size with a price of RM250,000, he added.- Bernama