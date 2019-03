PETALING JAYA: The recent Semenyih by-elections recorded the highest number of electoral offences out of the six post-GE14 by-elections.

Pakatan Harapan were the biggest violators, committing 21 of the 35 electoral offences recorded, Bersih 2.0 Chairman, Thomas Fann, revealed today.

Of the rest, Barisan Nasional had 13 offences, while there was one case involving an unknown individual.

No offences were committed by Parti Sosialis Malaysia and independent candidates, Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and Kuan Chee Heng.

“The breakdown of the 35 cases include; undue influence (8 cases), treating and gifts (5 cases), political violence, intimidation and harassment (2 cases), promotion of ill-will or hostility (3 cases), and problems on polling day (17 cases).

Thomas said PH committed all five offences.

“Firstly, they (PH) were giving out free porridge to mosque-goers, engine oils to motorcyclists on several occasions, as well as serving food during their ceramah.

“We also noted there was an increase of undue influence by the government. They (PH) were reported to be handing out letters of offer for a housing programme for poor to voters,“ he said.

Fann said instances such as when Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced the construction of a clinic in Semenyih and promised to improve the Kajang hospital’s facilities were conditional upon their candidate’s victory, hence it is wrong.

He added, the government can make announcements and promises during a by-election but the news should not be exclusive to the constituency where the by-election takes place.

Barisan Nasional was found promoting ill-will or hostility using race and religion offence.

“The first was by BN secretary-general Nazri Abdul Aziz who accused PH of giving up the rights of Malays to other races by appointing non-Malays as chief justice, attorney-general and finance minister,“

The second was a remark made by acting Umno president Mohamad Hasan who said Malays felt like visitors in their own country as there are too are many “penumpang” (passengers) in Parliament, reffering to the non-Malay MPs.

“The last was when, Puchong Umno division chief Mohamed Satim Diman related the deaths of four Selangor assemblymen as a divine sign to vote for the right coalition,“ he said.

Bersih will be submitting its observation of the offences recorded to the Election Commission(EC), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police (PDRM).

Fann also suggested the police to take proactive steps in updating the public on the investigation into these offences.