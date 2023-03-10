Updating national haze action plan to accelerate action of agencies involved

KUALA LUMPUR: The updating of the National Haze Action Plan (PTJK) is to accelerate measures that need to be taken by agencies involved in haze disaster management.

Department of Environment (DoE) director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said based on the plan, among the action that need to be implemented is that the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) will activate the Disaster Management Committee at district, state or central levels when the Air Pollution Index (API) reading exceeds 150 for a period of more than 24 hours.

“Apart from this, all activities outside the classroom will be stopped when the API reading goes beyond 100. Schools, kindergartens and nurseries will be closed immediately when the API reading exceeds 200. For this purpose, schools, kindergartens and nurseries are required to constantly monitor the API readings,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“If the trend of API readings increases towards 200, preparations need to be implemented to close the relevant schools, kindergartens and nurseries. Cloud seeding operations (OPA) will be carried out subject to the presence of clouds and suitable weather at an API reading above 150 for a period of more than 24 hours.”

In the same statement, Wan Abdul Latiff said as of 6pm yesterday, the API reading showed that one area had recorded a good level of air quality status whereas 56 areas recorded air quality status at a moderate level.

“Eleven stations recorded API readings at unhealthy levels today. These places are Batu Muda and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya; Petaling Jaya, Johan Setia, Shah Alam, Klang and Banting in Selangor; and Seremban, Nilai and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan,” he said. - Bernama