Upgrade interstate public transport system to reduce road accidents: CAP

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has proposed upgrading the interstate public transport system to reduce road accidents especially during the “Balik Kampung” rush and other festive seasons.

With the Hari Raya around the corner, CAP acting president Mohideen Abdul Kader said that the for the long term solution to reducing fatal road accidents, the rail to express bus services must be improved in terms of convenience, security and safety.

“It is seen to be safer with lesser emission of carbon than allowing people to commute in their own vehicles. It must also be affordable,“ Mohideen said in a statement.

The police have reported more than 20,000 road accidents during every road safety campaigns.

They expect about four million vehicles on the roads during the two-week period until June 12.

Motorcyclists make up 63% of the road accidents victims, said Mohideen, adding that more focus should be on preventing them from riding recklessly and to strictly enforce the rule that they wear safety gear.

He also suggested that no discounts be accorded to traffic summonses issued.

The Public Works Department had reported that retreaded tyres have caused approximately 10,000 accidents either directly from the tyres peeling off, or from the tyre debris on the roads.

The retread industry in a statement claimed that retread tyres are as safe as new tyres and that it was illegally retread tyres that caused problems.