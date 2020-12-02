Upgrading of Jalan Terian, Penampang, scheduled in November next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The project to upgrade Jalan Terian, Penampang, in Sabah, at a cost of RM102 million which has been approved under the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 11th Malaysia Plan, is scheduled to be implemented in November 2021.

The Rural Development Ministry, a written reply posted on the official Parliament website, said project is currently at the stage of appointing the consultant.

It involves upgrading the 17-km stretch of the road, it said in response to a question from Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (Warisan-Penampang) who wanted to know the status of the project.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MOE), in its written reply to a question from Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar), said the government has approved 13 new school construction projects and 237 projects to upgrade and rebuilding of dilapidated schools under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

For the new school construction project, three schools are in the construction phase as of last Nov 6, with the remaining still at the pre-construction phase.

“For school upgrading and rebuilding of dilapidated school projects, 150 schools are completed, 22 still under construction and the remaining 65 still in the pre-construction phase,” it said.

Mohd Azis wanted to know the number of new schools and dilapidated schools that have been repaired in Sabah under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

The ministry also said it always make efforts to provide building facilities and other infrastructure for schools to ensure the teaching and learning process can be implemented in a safe and comfortable condition. — Bernama