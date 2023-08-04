Upgrading of Papar Hospital delayed due to labour, building material shortage

PAPAR: The shortage of manpower and construction materials, in addition to the outbreak of Covid-19 contributed to the delay in the completion of upgrading works at Papar Hospital.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the upgrading process, which began in May 2017, is now 62 per cent complete and is expected to be ready by the end of this year and commence operations in March next year.

“Although it is slightly behind (in completion) from our expectations of 70 per cent being completed, we will continue with discussions and monitoring between the Ministry of Health (MOH), Public Works Department, contractors as well as other parties to drive this project forward,“ she said.

Dr Zaliha said this to reporters after a visit to the project site at Papar Hospital here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali; Sabah Community Development and People’s Well-being Minister Datuk James Ratib; and Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

Dr Zaliha said besides the Papar Hospital, two other hospitals -- Beaufort Hospital and Sikuati Hospital, Kudat have been categorised as ‘sick projects’ in Sabah, and are in the process of being upgraded.

Elaborating, Dr Zaliha said when completed, the Papar Hospital will benefit more than 100,000 residents in the Papar district as well as the surrounding districts in terms of receiving the best and more comfortable treatment and health services.

The upgrading project (Papar Hospital) had been approved at a total cost of RM98.5 million involving the construction of wards and addition of 84 hospital beds for the paediatric ward as well as women and children’s wards.

Besides this, services provided include emergency and trauma, X-ray, satellite pharmacy, operation theatres, offices and other facilities needed by local residents. - Bernama