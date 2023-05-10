Upgrading of Senai Airport set to increase passenger handling capacity to 7m by 2030

KULAI: The upgrading of the Senai International Airport (LTAS) here will enable an increase in the passenger handling capacity to seven million passengers a year by 2030 from four million a year previously.

Chairman of Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd (SATSSB) Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said from January to August this year, LTAS handled 1.99 million passenger movements.

“Based on the SATSSB projection, the upgrading project is expected to result in the handling of a bigger number of passengers until 2026 and a projected passenger capacity of seven million by 2030,” he said at a ceremony for the LTAS expansion project at the airport today. The ceremony was officiated by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

For a start, Che Khalid said the new “face” of LTAS, which started last August, is expected to handle five million passengers annually for this year.

He said the upgrading project, involving a cost of RM11.9 million, is aimed at increasing efficiency, safety and effectiveness in handling passengers by airline companies as well as bringing comfort to passengers.

The project, which commenced in March 2020, involved an area of 1,690 square metres, bringing the total area of the LTAS departure hall to 9,806 square metres.

“This involved the addition of five departure gates, covered walkways, seats, lifts, escalators, stairs, toilets, fire alarm system, flight information display system (FIDS), CCTV system and Wi-Fi as well as the certificate of completion and compliance (CCC),” he said.

According to Che Khalib, since the takeover of operations, SATSSB has invested more than RM620 million to upgrade and enhance the airport’s facilities as well as the infrastructure of LTAS operations. -Bernama